The public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery. Photo / Michael Craig

The 48-year-old was arrested on Tuesday.

It follows an exclusive Herald investigation into claims an employee of Tipene Funerals deceived her grieving clients by putting their dead relatives in black plastic rubbish bags instead of the coffins they had paid for.

Tipene Funerals has its own reality television show, The Casketeers, in which the former employee featured.

Affected families found out when Cyclone Gabrielle forced the bodies to be disinterred from the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland for repairs.

“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one affected relative told the Herald.

The public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery. Photo / Michael Craig

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said: “The woman was arrested in Favona and has since been charged with misconduct in respect of human remains and nine counts of obtaining by deception.”

Baldwin said the arrest was a “significant development” in the investigation.

“[We] hope this arrest brings some reassurance to those affected by this woman’s offending.”

Baldwin said the police investigation would continue, and he could not rule out further charges.

Police have been investigating concerns about burials at Waikumete Cemetery since August.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of the police’s Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, confirmed at the time that they had received two reports of fraud. However, Bolton said there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with the complaints.

The case was then reopened and picked up by the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch.

Funeral director Francis Tipene, of Tipene Funerals, Onehunga. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene has encouraged anyone with concerns about their former employee to report it to police.

He said his “former employee” worked for Tipene Funerals as a funeral director for seven years.

“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.

Detective Inspector Baldwin has asked anyone with concerns about inappropriate or dishonest behaviour in relation to this case to call police on 105 and quote file number 240808/8008.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.