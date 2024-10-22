A woman has been arrested in relation to an investigation into concerns around the treatment of some bodies handled by a former undertaker at Tipene Funerals, owned by Francis Tipene. Photo / Dean Purcell
An Auckland woman has been arrested and now faces charges of misconduct in respect of human remains and obtaining by deception following a Herald investigation into a former employee of Tipene Funerals.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said a 48-year-old woman was arrested yesterday.
“The woman was arrested in Favona and has since been charged with misconduct in respect of human remains and nine counts of obtaining by deception,” Baldwin said.
She will appear in the Auckland District Court this Friday.
Baldwin said the arrest was a “significant development“ in the investigation.
“[We] hope this arrest brings some reassurance to those affected by this woman’s offending.
It follows an exclusive Herald investigation into claims the then-employee fleeced her grieving clients by putting their dead relatives in black plastic rubbish bags instead of the coffins they had paid for.
Affected families found out when Cyclone Gabrielle forced the bodies to be disinterred from the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland.
Baldwin said the police investigation would continue, and he could not rule out further charges.
What we know so far: Bodies of prominent Auckland Samoans ‘treated like rubbish’
The bodies of several prominent Auckland Samoans were discovered to have been allegedly bagged in plastic bags by the undertaker, to the dismay of the families who solicited her services.
In mausoleums, each body is placed inside a vault. Disinterments involve removing each body from its vault and the families were present for this.
“When the families opened up the caskets, it was just a whole other level of grief. There was just wailing and screaming,” one affected relative told the Herald.
“How could you do this to our loved ones? You just bagged them like a piece of rubbish.”
Other families told the Herald they believed they had been swindled out of money by the undertaker.
In August, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of the police’s Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, confirmed they had received two reports of fraud. However, Bolton said there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with the complaints.
The case was then picked up by the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch.
‘I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow this has caused’ - Tipene
Speaking about the police investigation in August, Francis Tipene said:“Tipene Funerals’ first and foremost concern has always been with the families affected by the actions of this former employee.”
Responding to the first complaint about interments at the Waikumete Cemetery public mausoleum, Tipene said his company “deeply regrets the actions taken by its former employee”.
“And in doing so, a huge amount of trust was placed in her, both by Tipene Funerals, myself as director and the families she was taking care of,” Tipene said.
When he first learned the woman “had not followed proper procedure”, Tipene said his priority was to apologise to affected families “and do everything in my power to put this right”.
Tipene said: “Tipene Funerals prides itself on its professionalism and integrity, and our families need to have the utmost trust and confidence in our ability to ensure their loved ones are treated with dignity and respect.
“And in this instance, we have fallen short.”
Detective Inspector Baldwin has asked anyone with concerns about inappropriate or dishonest behaviour in relation to this case to call police on 105 and quote file number 240808/8008.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.