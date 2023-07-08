Three male youths have been arrested and police are looking for a fourth after an aggravated robbery at Pasoes The Jeweller in Napier on Wednesday. Photo / James Pocock

Three teens arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at a jewellery store in Napier this week are alleged to be involved in a crime spree spanning from Auckland to Hawke’s Bay.

Police were notified of the incident at Pascoes on Hastings St just before 5pm on Wednesday July 5.

Detective Sergeant Dan Scott said in a statement that a 19-year-old male was arrested on Friday following a search warrant in Hastings.

“He is now facing a range of charges in relation to Wednesday’s incident as well as other charges stemming from the search warrant,” Scott said.

“These charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary.”

Police also arrested two male youths on Friday aged 14 and 16, who were also now facing a range of charges.

The 19-year-old was due to appear in Hastings District Court yesterday , while the 14 and 16-year old were due to appear in Manukau Youth Court yesterday .

Scott said police are yet to locate a fourth person, a youth, also wanted in relation to the same offending.

“These four young people have been offending between Auckland and Hawke’s Bay for the last four days and are believed to be responsible for a number of stolen vehicles and burglaries,” he said.

“Further charges are likely.”

He said a small amount of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, but a significant amount is still outstanding.

Earlier in the week, police arrested five youths aged 11 to 14 after spiking a stolen vehicle allegedly used in a ram raid on a Napier dairy.

The store’s owner, Binu Thomas, said ice cream, chips and soft drinks were taken and thousands of dollars of damage was done to the store during the ram raid.

He said earlier his shop had been broken into more than once and the offenders were usually youths.

As of Friday evening, police were still investigating an aggravated robbery where a Hastings dairy owner was attacked with a hatchet on Tuesday this week.

The Pascoes Napier robbery came about two months after Michael Hill Jeweller stores introduced security guards to all their North Island stores.

The move came shortly after a series of brazen aggravated robberies during open hours, including one at the Michael Hill Hastings store.