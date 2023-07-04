Five youth aged 11 to 14, allegedly involved in the burglary of the Manna Family Mart early on Tuesday, were arrested overnight by police. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police arrested five youths aged 11 to 14 after spiking a stolen vehicle allegedly used in a ram raid on a Napier dairy.

The Manna Family Mart on Marine Parade was broken into during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The store’s owner said icecream, chips and soft drinks were taken and thousands of dollars of damage was done to the Manna Family Mart during the ram raid.

Binu Thomas earlier said his store had been broken into more than once and the offenders were usually youths.

The stolen vehicle that had been used in the burglary was spotted by a police patrol overnight Tuesday in central Napier.

The police statement said the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee before the vehicle was brought to a stop by tyre spikes.

It said members of the group ran away before being arrested.

“Some of the group were interviewed and police allege they were out to commit further burglaries.”

Hawke’s Bay area commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said the community deserved to conduct their lawful business without the threat of crime.

“We’re all in a tough spot with rising costs, and the impact of natural disasters,” Sycamore said.

“I commend our staff for their actions and I thank our community for supporting police.”