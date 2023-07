The Manna Family Mart on Marine Parade, Napier, was targeted by a ram raid overnight. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Manna Family Mart on Marine Parade, Napier, was targeted by a ram raid overnight. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are investigating after a Napier dairy was targeted by a ram raid overnight.

Police tape was visible around the patched-up broken glass front of the Manna Family Mart on Marine Parade this morning.

A police spokesman said a vehicle was used to gain entry during a burglary about 1.30am.

He said fog cannons in the store were activated.

Police have located the vehicle used to force entry into the building during the burglary. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police recovered the vehicle used in the burglary and a scene examination will take place today.

MORE TO COME