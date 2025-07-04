Struik describes his joining the team as random dumb luck, which he is thankful for.

“I’d done some travelling, decided to make Hawke’s Bay my temporary home and wanted to find stuff outside of work, hobbies to keep me busy,” he said.

He soon reached out to Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny and he’s been involved with the team ever since.

“Travis has added real value to the organisation,” said Kenny.

“He’s reliable, smart, and knows the game. Whether it’s helping run a smooth training or calling in-game stats, he’s become a trusted part of the team.”

But it’s not just about basketball for Struik, it’s about belonging.

“I’ve been lucky to meet some amazing people here. The Hawks have made me feel part of something,” he said

“They are just phenomenal people, very easy-going and welcoming.”

With eyes on extending his time in New Zealand and possibly stepping into a paid role, Stuik is excited about what’s ahead.

As the Hawks wind down for the season, Struik is looking forward to helping out in the off-season and contributing again in 2026.

“I’m here now officially for a second year, and I’m planning to stick around in the Bay and certainly keep supporting the Hawks,” he said.