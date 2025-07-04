Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: Canadian volunteer finds home with Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketball team

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Travis Struik is a regular presence both at Hawks training sessions and game days, helping with everything from drills to live statistical tracking.

Travis Struik is a regular presence both at Hawks training sessions and game days, helping with everything from drills to live statistical tracking.

From the cold winters of Saskatoon to the hardwood courts of Hawke’s Bay, one Canadian has found more than just a scenic stopover in New Zealand – he’s found a team and a place to call home.

Travis Struik is a lifelong basketball fan and player with a sharp understanding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today