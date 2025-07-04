Two Hawke’s Bay students won silver and bronze at the World Multisport Championships in Spain.
Caitlin Kirk, 17, a Year 13 student at Central Hawke’s Bay College in Waipukurau, earned silver in the Aquathlon (female 16–19 age group), a racecombining a 1km open water swim in the Lerez River with a 5km run through the streets of Pontevedra.
“In total in my wave there was 68 of us over three different age groups,” Kirk told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“I was 11th out of the water out of my age group then when it came to the run I just went hard right from the start, as I had no idea where my competitors were in the race. This allowed me to make up nine positions and come 2nd overall.”