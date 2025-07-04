She said the biggest challenge during the competition was the heat.

“It was 27 degrees on the day. I competed at 4pm so was the hottest part of the day,” Kirk said.

“I just kept hydrated before the race. Doing the swim first definitely helped me cool off.”

A top-three finish in Spain has now secured her a place at the next World Multisport Championships in Abu Dhabi in 2026.

“I feel honoured to be competing for my country and felt so proud wearing my NZ uniform,” Kirk said.

Joining her on the podium was Sam McHale, 18, a Napier Boys’ High School student based in Taradale, who claimed third place in the Sprint Duathlon (male 16–19).

The race involved a 5km run, a 20km bike ride, and a final 2.5km run.

McHale, who usually competes in triathlon, overcame a last-minute injury scare and limited run preparation to stand on the podium.

“I ended up with two really bad inflammation in my leg muscles around my shin ... I wasn’t allowed to do any running until a week before my race,” he said.

“The preparation wasn’t ideal, but we made it work.”

McHale’s next challenge is at the World Triathlon Championships in Wollongong, Australia, in October, and hopes to secure a place on the New Zealand triathlon team in 2026.

“I want to put a special message out to younger people,” he says.

“Sometimes you have great races, sometimes you have bad ones. But it’s about all the experiences you go through to reach the ultimate goal of reaching that podium.”