Police searching for suspect in Hastings hatchet robbery

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Police supplied this image of the alleged offender carrying a hatchet after a robbery in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hastings store and injured the owner on Tuesday.

A police statement said that a man entered a store on Fitzroy Ave about 7.30pm, showed a weapon and demanded money.

“He allegedly took the cash register and then fled, getting into a red/maroon four-door sedan and leaving the area,” the statement said.

“The store owner suffered minor injuries during the incident and was understandably very shaken by what had occurred.”

A screen capture from CCTV footage at the Cornwall Park store supplied to police shows the man holding what appears to be a hatchet.

Police asked any anyone who recognised the man or his distinctive clothing to come forward and speak with them.

Cornwall Park Store was targeted by an armed man in an aggravated robbery on Tuesday, injuring the owner. Photo / Paul Taylor
“You can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting 230704/8865. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”


