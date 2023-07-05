Police are investigating after Pascoes Napier was targeted in an aggravated robbery during daylight hours on Wednesday. Photo / James Pocock

Police are investigating after Pascoes Napier was targeted in an aggravated robbery during daylight hours on Wednesday. Photo / James Pocock

Police are investigating after a daytime robbery occurred at Pascoes The Jewellers in Napier on Wednesday.

A police statement said police were notified of an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Hastings St just before 5pm.

“Offenders took jewellery before fleeing the scene in a vehicle,” the statement said.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The statement said police were conducting inquiries into the incident.

A police van and police tape were outside the Pascoes Napier store on Thursday morning and the shutters remained down after 9am, when the store would normally be open.

The robbery comes two months after Michael Hill Jeweller added security guards to all North Island stores, in response to a series of daytime robberies. Photo / James Pocock

A Pascoes Napier staff member said staff had “no comment right now” when approached by Hawke’s Bay Today.

The incident comes about two months after Michael Hill Jeweller stores introduced security guards to all their North Island stores.

The move came shortly after a series of brazen aggravated robberies during open hours, including one at the Michael Hill Hastings store.