Jacob Mills Ramsay was found dead at a South Taranaki property on July 31, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Jacob Mills Ramsay was found dead at a South Taranaki property on July 31, 2022. Photo / Supplied

A woman has been accused of murdering Taranaki farmworker, Jacob Mills Ramsay.

The 30-year-old was arrested yesterday and charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary in relation to Ramsay's death, making her the third person to answer charges in the case.

On Friday, she appeared in New Plymouth District Court via audio-visual link from New Plymouth Police Station.

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney asked for interim name suppression of the woman, which was not opposed by police.

Judge Gregory Hikaka granted the application and remanded her into custody by consent.

Five family members attended the court hearing in support of the woman, including two children.

Her next appearance on the matter will be in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 19.

Earlier in the month, two men, aged 39 and 18, were charged with murdering 33-year-old Ramsay.

The house Jacob Mills Ramsay was believed to have been living in at the time of his death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The older man also faces a kidnapping charge in relation to Ramsay. The pair were remanded into custody at an earlier hearing and will also return to court on August 19.

Ramsay's body was found at an Upper Kina Rd, Oaonui, property in South Taranaki on July 31.

The father of two was expecting the arrival of his third child in only a matter of weeks.

He was a farmworker and believed to be living at the property where his body was found.

Following the woman's arrest, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to Ramsay's death.

But the investigation continues, he said.

"We do still want to hear from anyone that saw Jacob around the Ōakura area in the days leading up to his death," Matuku said.

"His family deserve to understand what led to Jacob's death and we are committed to giving them that peace of mind."

The investigation into Ramsay's death is one of five active homicide inquiries in the region.