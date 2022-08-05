A South Rd property in New Plymouth has been identified as an address of interest in the area's latest homicide investigation. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Taranaki police have launched their second homicide inquiry in less than a week - the fifth such investigation for the region in six months.

The caseload will be depleting police resources, says a former top cop who describes the spike in murder cases as "absolutely unusual" for the area.

Blair Burnett, who retired from the force six years ago after a 25-year career, cannot recall a time when this many homicides occurred over a similar time frame while he was heading the Taranaki CIB as a detective senior sergeant.

"That's an awful lot of homicides in a short period of time and it will have a big drain on resources," he said on Friday.

"Let's just hope that the drain on the resources doesn't let something else slip through the door crime-wise while everyone's too busy."

But Taranaki area commander inspector Belinda Dewar said the required resources for each operation were available and help would likely be pulled in from other regions.

"It is not uncommon for police to call on specialist resources, including investigators, to assist from other districts when required," she said.

"This is common practice across the country and as an organisation we have always deployed to demand."

Jacob Ramsay, the victim of an alleged Taranaki murder, was expecting the arrival of his third son in just weeks. Photo / NZ Police

The region's latest homicide investigation was launched on Thursday morning after New Plymouth man Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, known as Rei Marshall, was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital the night before suffering serious injuries.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the 23-year-old father died.

A post mortem took place on Friday as police continued a scene examination at a South Rd property identified as an address of interest, and of the vehicle used to transport Rei to hospital.

Only days prior, on Sunday, the body of farmworker Jacob Mills Ramsay was found at a property in Upper Kina Rd at Oaonui, South Taranaki.

On Wednesday, two men, aged 39 and 18, appeared in New Plymouth District Court charged with his murder.

The house Jacob Mills Ramsay was believed to have been living in at the time of his death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The older man also faces a kidnapping charge in relation to Ramsay, who was the father of two boys and was expecting the birth of his third in six weeks.

The accused, who have interim name suppression, have not entered pleas to the charges and were remanded in custody by consent until August 19, when they will appear in the High Court at New Plymouth.

Despite the arrests, inquiries into the case continue as police work to piece together the timeline of Ramsay's movements before his death.

Other active homicide cases in the region include that of Leigh Beer, 31, who has been accused of killing Emma Field, 21, on May 27.

It is believed the pair were in a relationship at the time of her death.

Leigh Beer has been accused of murdering Emma Field. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Field's body was found at an address on Devon St West in New Plymouth after a fire that ripped through a century-old house divided into flats.

Beer is yet to enter a plea to the murder charge and remains in custody until his next court appearance on September 23.

Arrests are yet to be made as the homicide investigation continues into the death of Adrian Humphreys, whose body was found at Tāngarākau campground in east Taranaki on May 7.

And Henry Wensor remains in custody and is yet to enter a plea after he was charged with the murder of his wife, Levonne Wensor, on February 14 at their New Plymouth home.

Burnett didn't want to speculate about what may be behind the spike in local homicide cases, saying a number of factors could have led to the deaths in each case.

Emma Field was found dead following a house fire in New Plymouth in May. Photo / Tara Shaskey

"Homicides can be a bit like the weather really, the numbers and types can be unpredictable just like the weather forecast," he said.

"What I do know is the Taranaki CIB will be under the pump in order to solve them and investigate them thoroughly enough to get them before the court."

Burnett said he has faith in the competence of the team.

"They won't be slacking off I can tell you that, they'll be putting their boots on and getting stuck in."

Levonne Wensor, 48, was found dead at her New Plymouth home on February 14. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Dewar echoed Burnett's confidence in the investigators.

In a statement to Open Justice, she said staff have been working tirelessly on each case and were committed to bringing those responsible for the deaths to account.

Dewar also acknowledged the impact the deaths have had on the Taranaki community.

She said police are satisfied none of the homicides are linked but because all are subject to either court hearings or ongoing investigations, she is unable to comment on what may have motivated the alleged offenders.