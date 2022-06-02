Adrian Humphreys' body was found in Tāngarākau on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo / Supplied

The body of Rotorua man Adrian Roger Humphreys has been laid to rest but police have released few details about why he died and who may have been responsible.

The 57-year-old anaesthetic technician, originally from the UK, worked at Southern Cross Healthcare in Rotorua and was found dead at a remote campground in Tāngarākau in Taranaki on May 7. Police have launched a homicide inquiry.

Police this week confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post that a forensic post mortem examination has been completed and his body was released to his family. They did not divulge what the results were.

Humphreys' funeral was held in Rotorua on Saturday. His family and friends have declined to comment.

Police were asked a series of questions but have refused to answer specifics about whether they have suspects or how specifically he died.

Police have also not released any details about the postmortem and did not answer a question about whether the keen outdoorsman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The statement said a team of investigators was focused on the investigation.

Humphreys' body was found at the Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau. Police would not say why he was there.

Sightings of Adrian Humpreys' vehicle are being sought by police working on his homicide inquiry. Photo / Supplied

Humphreys left his Rotorua home at about 8am on May 6 towing a trailer with a bike and tent and arrived in Taumarunui at about 10am. He departed the BP service station there at about 10.15am.

He was travelling in a grey Ssangyong Korando SUV with the registration number JFZ167 and towing a trailer with the registration S946T.

His bicycle was attached to the front of the trailer, which contained a canvas tent.

Police are appealing for sightings of Humphreys and his distinctive trailer as it would identify the route he took between Rotorua and Tāngarākau.

Adrian Humphreys' trailer and bike. Photo / Supplied

Police also appealed for information from anyone who saw him between Rotorua and the Bushlands Campground.

Anyone with information is urged to ring 0800 287 453.

Humphreys became a New Zealand citizen in 2013 and had worked for the Royal Air Force prior to moving from the UK. He had been an anaesthetic technician for eight years.

Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White previously told the Rotorua Daily Post the entire Southern Cross Healthcare family was shocked and saddened by his sudden death.