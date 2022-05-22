Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua fraudster sentenced: Tania Whiteman says she is drug-free

3 minutes to read
Tania Whiteman, also known as Tania Malcolm, when she appeared in court in 2018. Photo / NZME

Tania Whiteman, also known as Tania Malcolm, when she appeared in court in 2018. Photo / NZME

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A prolific fraudster who has served jail time for ripping people off says she's finally clean from methamphetamine and is remorseful for her actions.

But a Rotorua District Court judge has said Tania Whiteman, also

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.