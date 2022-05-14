Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Women facing uphill battles on many fronts in 2022

3 minutes to read
Women and children need to be protected while they get back on their feet - not sent back to face more violence, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images (posed by models)

Women and children need to be protected while they get back on their feet - not sent back to face more violence, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images (posed by models)

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

We are in 2022, right?

Did I accidentally jump into a Tardis time machine from Dr Who and go back 150 years?

Women the world over are in a fight for their lives, liberties,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.