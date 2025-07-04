Advertisement
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua mysterious arson case: Man admits handling $20,000 in stolen goods

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
Investigators at the scene of the Newbrooks' house fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

Within hours of Trevor and Rosemary Newbrook’s home being broken into, burgled and burnt down, William Tidd was at Rotorua pawn shops trying to hock off the stolen items.

Tidd has admitted he had in his possession nearly $20,000 worth of property stolen in February 2024 from the Newbrooks’ home

