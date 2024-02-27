Thieves have smashed their way into a Mobil petrol station on Massey Rd in Māngere early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves smashed their way into a petrol station in Māngere early this morning, setting off a fog cannon.

Police responded at 3.08am to the incident at the 24/7 Massey Rd Mobil.

An NZME photographer said a stolen vehicle apparently used by the offenders was left abandoned at the scene. The vehicle has since been towed by Southern Districts Towing.

Police could be seen taking victim statements.

It was unclear what had been taken but there were several Red Bull cans left scattered on the forecourt. Pictures from the scene show the front glass window had been shattered to gain entry to the store.

Stolen vehicle being towed after being used in robbery at Mobil petrol station on Massey Rd in Mangere early on February 28.

Mobil petrol station robbed at least four times

Speaking to the Herald, a night shift worker said he had recently arrived in New Zealand, and that the Massey Rd service station had been targeted four times before.

Last June, the Massey Rd petrol station was hit just after 3am by four offenders who smashed their way through the night pay window. Stuff reported a till and cigarettes were stolen before the burglars drove away.

And in September 2015, the same shop was invaded just before 3am by two masked men who stormed the petrol station and fired blank shots into the roof. Police at the time said the Mobil had also been robbed a month earlier.