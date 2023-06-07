Brownsons Jewellers were targeted for the fifth time now by offenders. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Brownsons Jewellers were targeted for the fifth time now by offenders. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

An Auckland jewellery store previously targeted in a $200,000 heist has been hit again by burglars in a raid overnight.

Four heavily disguised offenders smashed their way into Brownson’s Jewellers in Royal Oak Shopping Mall.

Mall staff at the scene told the Herald it is the fifth time that Brownson’s Jewellers has been targeted by offenders.

The burglers smashed their way through the glass doors of the main entrance of the mall, running up the ramp to the second floor and targeting the jewellery store.

They then broke into the shop through a window, where they smashed cabinets and stole an unknown amount of jewellery, a police spokesperson said.

Police confirmed officers responded to the mall burglary at around 1.16am this morning.

CCTV of the incident was captured and police are speaking to the owners as part of its investigation.

Three burglars broke into Brownson’s Jewellers in a $200,000 mall heist in July last year. The trio burst into the mall armed with hammers and proceeded to ransack the store and steal a large amount of jewellery.

They were caught a few hours later when they tried to sell the stolen jewellery at a wholesaler 15 minutes up the road.







