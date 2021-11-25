'The message isn't getting through': Police to target drink drivers in Wellington region over weekend 

Police will be stopping motorists this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wellington police will be stopping and breath-testing drivers this weekend and are pleading with people to think about safety before getting behind the wheel.

Police, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport are urging motorists to remember the simple message behind safe driving.

Don't drive while drunk or drugged, make sure you and everyone in the car has their seatbelts on and don't speed.

"It's all simple stuff but for some the message just isn't getting through," says Superintendent Steve Greally.

So far this year 289 people have been killed on New Zealand's roads, and the summer period is the busiest time of year for people getting behind the wheel.

"We want everyone to enjoy their holidays but to do it safely. What we don't want is for people to make a bad decision after a few drinks and get behind the wheel, endangering them, their passengers and everyone around them," says Greally.

From 5.30pm Friday to 1am Saturday police will be stopping drivers in the Wellington region to ensure everyone stays safe. Drivers will be breath tested, checked for fatigue and all passengers will need to have their seatbelts on.

But to keep people safe Greally says Kiwis need to pitch in.

"Policing our roads alone cannot achieve the significant changes needed to prevent death and serious injury on our roads."

He says with Christmas party season also approaching it's the responsibility of employers to ensure staff have a safe way of getting home.

"Perhaps assigning designated drivers or paying for taxis or Ubers. Road safety is everyone's responsibility."