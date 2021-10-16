Police investigating after truck plunges off Remutaka Hill Rd, killing driver

One person was killed in the crash. Photo / Supplied

Police are making inquiries in relation to a truck crash that killed its driver on the Remutaka Hill Road.

The fatal crash occurred just before 12pm on Saturday, when the truck came off the road and plummeted down the steep hillside.

A police spokesperson said it's expected the truck will not be removed until next week as it needs heavy lifting equipment and "favourable conditions".

"When it does occur, the removal process will take place overnight and regular travellers over the Remutakas are asked to keep up to date with road closure information via Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency."

Police are speaking with a number of witnesses to the crash and reviewing dashcam footage to establish exactly what happened.