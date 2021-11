A person has been killed in a two-car crash near Tawa overnight. Photo / NZME

A person has been killed in a two-car crash near Tawa overnight. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a two-car crash on State Highway 1 (SH1) near Tawa overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 3.20am, a police spokesperson said.

Police advised SH1 between Tawa and Porirua remains closed with diversions in place and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.