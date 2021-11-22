Wellington commuters warned of traffic delays after early morning crash on State Highway 1

Two people are injured after a crash on State Highway 1 caused significant traffic delays this morning, with cars queuing all the way back to Raumati.
A police spokesperson told the Herald they attended the nose-to-tail crash, which had blocked both southbound lanes, at around 4am on Tuesday.
Two people were treated for moderate injuries, with one being taken to Wellington Hospital.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted on Twitter that the crash had caused major delays for southbound traffic.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Paraparaumu to Paekakariki was practically bumper to bumper with cars at 6am.
By 7am the crews had left the crash site and both lanes were open but the crash was expected to still cause delays as congestion eased.