Wellington commuters warned of traffic delays after early morning crash on State Highway 1

Traffic delays on SH1. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Two people are injured after a crash on State Highway 1 caused significant traffic delays this morning, with cars queuing all the way back to Raumati.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they attended the nose-to-tail crash, which had blocked both southbound lanes, at around 4am on Tuesday.

Two people were treated for moderate injuries, with one being taken to Wellington Hospital.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted on Twitter that the crash had caused major delays for southbound traffic.

FINAL UPDATE 7AM

The crews on-site have left with both lanes OPEN to southbound traffic. Continue to expect DELAYS as congestion eases. Thank you for your ongoing patience and continue to take extra care. ^DL https://t.co/ndz1yD24A3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) November 22, 2021

Paraparaumu to Paekakariki was practically bumper to bumper with cars at 6am.

By 7am the crews had left the crash site and both lanes were open but the crash was expected to still cause delays as congestion eased.