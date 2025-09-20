Advertisement
The Making of Marokopa’s ‘monster’: Tom Phillips’ childhood, hobbies and descent

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
Watch: First look inside Tom Phillips' camp. Video / NZ Herald

Tom Phillips was an award-winning student at a private school, then a farm worker, parent and home educator. Neil Reid tracks his descent into armed fugitive life and losing it all in a police shoot-out on a deserted road.

Before he vanished into thick Waikato bush with his children, Tom

