Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers confirmed the man killed was Tom Phillips, although formal identification is yet to take place.
Cat, the mother of Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips, told RNZ she was looking forward to seeing her children shortly before police confirmed Tom Phillips’ involvement in the early morning incident in which a robbery was taking place and ended in a shoot-out.
“We are deeply relieved that for our tamariki this ordeal has come to an end,” Cat said.
Cat expressed her “deepest aroha” to the police officer injured in the shoot-out.
“We also extend our aroha to those in the community who have been affected, and our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have supported us over these past four years. Your compassion has sustained us.
“As a whānau, we are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki.
“They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment.”
Rogers told media at a press conference that police have only located one of the children, with the remaining two still somewhere in the district.
Police are now turning their focus towards finding the missing children with Te Anga Rd cordoned off for the coming days.
“We are making urgent inquiries to locate Tom Phillips’ other children, who we hold serious concerns for,” said Rogers.
“We are actively seeking them as we speak.”
“The child located at the scene is being provided wraparound support and we will not be providing any other comment at this time on their location.”