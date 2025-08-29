Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Missing Marokopa fugitive Tom Phillips: A full timeline of all the sightings

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Police investigating a retail burglary in rural Waikato have released CCTV footage of who they believe to be Marokopa father Tom Phillips and one of his children. Video / NZ Police

Over three years after disappearing with his three children, sparking one of New Zealand’s most mysterious manhunts, Marokopa fugitive Tom Phillips has been spotted again, this time breaking into a superette in a rural Waikato town.

Phillips has been credibly sighted only a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save