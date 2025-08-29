Missing Marokopa fugitive Tom Phillips: A full timeline of all the sightings

Phillips allegedly robbed a bank and shot at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti in May, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest on September 5.

Police charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm over the armed heist of ANZ Te Kūiti on Rora St on May 16.

Tom Phillips is wanted for an aggravated robbery in Te Kuiti. Photo / Supplied / NZ Police

Two people entered a bank on Rora St, Te Kūiti, Waikato, and demanded cash, acting Detective Inspector Andy Saunders said at the time.

The pair then fled the scene on a black, farm-style motorcycle, Saunders said.

Witnesses told the Herald two men, wearing all black and motorcycle helmets, entered the bank branch and were asked by ANZ staff to remove their helmets, which is when the robbery began.

August 2, 2023: Phillips’ Bunnings shopping spree, and fight with member of public

A spate of sightings around Waikato on August 2 reinvigorated efforts to find Phillips and his children. Police started doing door-to-door checks in Te Anga, Pomarangi and Marokopa Rd areas.

Phillips was seen in two different Bunnings Warehouse stores, disguising himself with glasses and a surgical facemask and driving a stolen ute.

He used cash to buy items which suggested he may have set up a campsite, including headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

Missing father Tom Phillips disguised himself while shopping at Bunnings. Photo / NZ Police

12.30pm: Phillips is spotted driving a stolen 2003 bronze Toyota Hilux in Pōkuru, south of Te Awamutu.

3pm-4pm: Phillips visits Bunnings Warehouse on Kahikatea Dr, Melville, Hamilton. Security footage captures him driving the stolen ute in the store’s carpark.

4pm: Phillips goes to Bunnings Warehouse on Te Rapa Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Security footage from inside the store shows him wearing a beanie, glasses and a surgical facemask to hide his identity.

6.45pm: Phillips gets into a fight with the owner of the stolen ute in Kāwhia. The owner tries to run Phillips off the road. The owner also realises winter clothing is missing from his property.

September 2023: Fourteen unconfirmed sightings

Police revealed they had received 14 reports of sightings of Phillips throughout September.

Saunders said: “Unfortunately, none of these reported sightings of Tom Phillips or the three children have been positive”.

Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callum-Phillips. Photo / NZ Police

Saunders thanked the community for sending in information and continued to ask for people to come forward.

“Work is ongoing in efforts to locate them and this includes continuing to carry out area inquiries.”

November 2, 2023: Phillips and child steal quad bike

Phillips allegedly stole a quad bike from a rural Waikato property and then broke into a shop with one of his children on November 2.

Security footage from the Piopio shop shows the masked pair smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off about 2am.

Police are looking for Tom Phillips after the wanted man and one of his children were captured on CCTV smashing the window of a business in Piopio. Photo / NZ Police

October 3, 2024: ‘Credible’ encounter filmed in remote Marokopa farmland

Pig hunters reported seeing the missing family on October 3, 2024 and speaking briefly to the children before they walked away.

Footage shared with the Herald showed the family tramping in formation, with Phillips – who was also carrying a large rifle – leading the way.

The sighting prompted the children’s mother, Cat, to speak out. She told the Herald she wanted to know why more hadn’t been done to find her children.

Tom Phillips and his three children walking with large packs on.

She appealed to anyone helping Phillips to put a stop to what she says is “child abuse” and to tell authorities what they know.

“It doesn’t get any easier.”

She was overwhelmed by the fact that her children were still alive.

“I just broke down ... I can’t see their faces but I can see them walking and they’re all there, and they’re capable of carrying their own bags.”

February 16, 2025: Four dressed in camouflage – Unconfirmed

This was possibly the first sighting of Phillips and his children in 2025.

Police received a report of four people dressed in camouflage clothes sitting in a layby on State Highway 4 in the King Country south of Te Kūiti on Sunday.

A member of the public called police after seeing the group about 8.30am.

August 27, 2025: Tom and child break into PioPio Superette

Early on Wednesday, August 27, Phillips and one of his children, who has not been identified, were caught on CCTV breaking into the Piopio Superette, which he also targeted in November 2023.

He used a power tool, suspected to be an angle grinder, to break into the barred back door and stole grocery items before speeding off on a quad bike.

Police release CCTV footage believed to show Marokopa man Tom Phillips and one of his children breaking in to a building in Piopio on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Footage shared by police showed the child’s face was concealed by a piece of fabric stuck under their cap. The man has his hood pulled up, the cords drawn tightly to hide his face.

