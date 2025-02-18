Police are asking others in that group to come forward.
Phillips has been missing with his children Jayda, Ember and Maverick since December 2021.
Ember would now be 9 years old, Maverick 10, and Jayda 11.
A resident close to the location of the new possible sighting near Te Kūiti said police had been door-knocking properties on Monday.
He said he was told by police yesterday there had been a possible sighting of the fugitive father and his children, but didn’t have any further information. He didn’t know who had reported the sighting.
It comes after police determined a sighting of Phillips and his three children in bush west of Coutts Rd in Marokopa in October was “credible”.
Phillips and his three children were most recently seen after teenage pig hunters captured footage of the quartet dressed in camouflage and carrying large backpacks across rugged farmland.
“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family,” police said at the time.
The sighting sparked a three-day search of the area, including the use of a military helicopter, but “nothing further of significance” was found, according to police.
Before the sighting last year, police alleged Tom Phillips was seen on November 2, 2023, on CCTV after an attempted burglary at a Piopio store.
Cat has spoken to the Herald in the past about her thoughts on Phillipsand his actions, calling him a criminal who is using his children as “pawns in his game”.
Police have previously said they believe his main motive for taking his children bush is the fact he no longer has legal custody.
“That’s effectively why we believe he has taken the children, over custody,” Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders told the Herald in Marokopa manhunt: The pursuit of fugitive Tom Phillips and his kids,a mini-documentary about the case.
Saunders said police believed it was possible Phillips used his first disappearance as a preparation for his next.
“Yes, it certainly goes into our thinking that that could have been a warm-up to what he has done now.”
Saunders revealed Phillips no longer had custody of the children. Custody now sits with Oranga Tamariki and they have made arrangements for when the children are located as to where they will go.