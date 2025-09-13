Advertisement
Private schoolboy to ‘monster’: How Tom Phillips honed his bushcraft at St Paul’s Collegiate’s outdoor programme

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald NOW speaks to Michael Morrah about going inside the cordon set up in the wake of Tom Phillips' death - what he saw from the air. Video / Herald NOW

Slain fugitive dad Tom Phillips spent several months outdoors learning bushcraft and survival skills while attending one of New Zealand’s most prestigious private schools, the Herald can reveal.

The award-winning outdoors programme included “firearms and range shooting”.

It remains in action today at Hamilton’s prestigious private St Paul’s Collegiate

