Tom Phillips shot dead: How police’s net closed on the fugitive and brought his 4 years on the run to a fatal end

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Police have "serious concerns" about two of the fugitive's children who are still missing. Video / NZ Herald

The nearly four-year search for runaway dad Tom Phillips and his children came to a tragic end in rural Waikato early today. Neil Reid reports on the father of three’s time on the run, and the shootout that left him dead.

A volley of shots in the dark on the

