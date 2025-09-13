Advertisement
Tom Phillips: Inside fugitive’s campsite and psyche, and what King Country locals think of the man

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Watch: First look inside Tom Phillips' camp. Video / NZ Herald

It is eerie standing in Tom Phillips’ hideout. He holed up his three young children in makeshift campsites like this for four years. What did they eat, what did they do, what did they talk about – what did their father fill their heads with?

The only sounds are

