Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Homeschooling numbers double while funding hasn’t changed in decades

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Homeschooled children on their ponies near Gisborne. Pictures supplied.

Homeschooled children on their ponies near Gisborne. Pictures supplied.

Last week, the parents of more than 10,000 Kiwi kids who are home schooled received $398, or less, per child.

It’s one of two payments a year paid out to home schooling families, totalling $796 for the first child, and decreasing for each additional child.

A key initiative

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand