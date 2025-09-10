Advertisement
Mother of Tom Phillips’ children worked hundreds of metres away from where ex-partner was shot

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sandra and Clive Morgan who live not far from where Tom Phillips was in an armed shootout with police near Waitomo. Video / Dean Purcell

The former wife of Tom Phillips and mother of his three children worked at a Waitomo farm in the past 12 months less than 300m from where her former partner was shot.

Te Anga Rd farmers Clive and Sandra Morgan said the fugitive’s ex-wife, Cat, was employed at

