“I’m half Pākehā [and I was] very disconnected from te ao Māori and very ashamed to be Māori due to growing up in Christchurch in the late 70s, 80s,” Keenan said.
The mother of five girls (aged 24, 18, 16, 13 and 10) began hunting seven years ago to try one of her husband Comrie’s hobbies.
“I liked to walk in the ngahere, but I didn’t like to kill the animal. I would look away or block my ears, I wouldn’t touch the animal but then we made a new year’s resolution that we would fill our freezer with meat and not buy it,” she said.
“I shot my first deer and how I would describe it, only women can understand it ... when you give birth you have these endorphins and hormones go through your body. It is my drug of choice to give birth and when I shot my first deer those same chemicals within my body were released and there was this connection being created.”
She made a Facebook post about that first hunting experience and not long afterwards a television producer approached her with the pitch that became Hunting with Tui.
“The first episode the camera was rolling, I knew something special would happen going up my mountain the first time. Going up the mountain, I felt my grandfather with me, who has passed,” Keenan said.
“When I let go of my thoughts and really connected with what was happening with my wairua, the lies that I had been believing my whole life – about me being inferior as Māori, as a woman, it all exploded and I felt like I was receiving the truth.”
She said all her girls were into hunting and were now better at it than her.
“My kids are all into it because of what they have been living with for the last seven years. They are actually better than me, they are better shots than me and they really respect the animal.
“That is my greatest reward, watching my girls embrace food sovereignty.”
Working for Te Kura Reo Rua o Waikirikiri as a counsellor and in a team called Kaiwhakangau Kai Connect, Keenan helps organise trips into the bush for school rangatahi and parents, fortnightly meat nights and organises a Kete Kai (food basket) subscription service, which has expanded to two other schools.
Food sovereignty regained through ‘Meat Nights’ and the Hākari Chiller
Part of the curriculum for Te Kura Reo Rua o Waikirikiri students is learning food preparation skills such as skinning, cutting and packaging game meat.
Keenan brings deer meat to the school’s Hākari Chiller and a qualified butcher takes the dads and the kids through cutting up meat once a fortnight.
“They are taking it home for their families and you can just see this real mana-enhancing connection take place,” Keenan said.
“That is food sovereignty. It is not a handout approach, it is this hand-up approach where you are providing a facility to allow them to connect with food sovereignty.”
She observed fathers were uplifted when they could take the meat home to whānau.
“It is reducing financial stress, it is bonding whānau time with their kids, it is taking the meat home to Mum, ‘Look, I have provided this for you’."
She said it was rewarding seeing the mindset change among the younger students.
“At first they would be like, ‘Ewww’ if they saw a deer hanging in a tree, but now they are like, ‘Yum, venison burgers!’”
The taiao as a counsellor
Keenan and her whānau live in a relatively remote part of the rural East Coast and every two weeks they have either parents, staff or students of Te Kura Reo Rua o Waikirikiri come to visit and stay to connect with the taiao (environment).
“We kind of modified our model as we went along and discovered all the needs our whānau have," Julies said.
“We had humble beginnings just looking at an internal lunch model and then we looked at how could we support the internal lunch model and make it more cost-effective. Therefore we looked at growing our own maara kai, which contributes to the kitchen as well, and then the meat was integrated into our model.”
Keenan’s growing Kete Kai service
Kete Kai is a food basket subscription service run as a trust, currently rolled out to three local schools: Te Kura Reo Rua o Waikirikiri, Te Hapara School and Ilminster Intermediate School.
The weekly food baskets are entirely made up of locally sourced food and come with printed recipes. Each meal can feed a whānau of six.
The children at the schools pack the insulated kete bags and walk them home to their whānau.
“We are proud to be able to offer our Kete Kai subscription service to the community and we want to roll it out into every Tairāwhiti school," Keenan said.
“Again, it is connecting these whānau to their maunga, to the local land we live on. Our food is being sustained by our whenua and it is coming to sustain our people."
