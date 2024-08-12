The Feelers frontman James Reid has been in residential treatment for alcoholism. He was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today for his third drink-driving-related offence. Photo / George Heard
The Feelers front man James Reid now has three drink-driving-related convictions
He was sentenced to supervision today in the Christchurch District Court
Reid’s fight for sobriety was outlined in court
He voluntarily admitted himself to a residential rehab programme in May
Lawyer says Reid is “shocked at his own stupidity”
“I’m a f***ing rock and roll star” - what Reid told the Herald earlier
The lead singer of one of New Zealand’s most prominent bands, The Feelers, has been sentenced to a year of supervision and fined $1000 after refusing a blood test after he was pulled over by police Christchurch on Boxing Day.
And his “battle against alcoholism” and recent efforts to get - and stay - sober have been outlined in court.
“I have no doubt you’ve had times in the past you’ve tried to address the problem - and there has been some success at times. But I accept it’s not something you can necessarily overcome with one attempt.
“The pre-sentence report writer says you are a low risk of reoffending - so long as you continue on this path that you’ve begun... you are motivated to keep this going. "
Judge Mill said imprisonment was “no longer an appropriate sentence” for Reid.
He sentenced the musician to 12 months’ supervision with special conditions.
Reid was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and $130 in court costs.
And, he was disqualified from driving for one year and one day starting immediately.
