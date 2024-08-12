He was stopped by police at 2.20am after he was observed by officers travelling at speeds estimated to be between 90-100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

James Reid of The Feelers photographed several years ago. Photo / Supplied

Police followed the car and turned on their lights in an attempt to stop him.

Reid slowed down to about 20km/h and continued driving. When he came to a stop outside his home police spoke to him.

He told police he had consumed alcohol before driving that night. He claimed he had two shots of tequila.

He underwent evidential breath procedures to which he provided two insufficient breath volume samples.

A blood specimen was then requested, which he refused.

Reid was originally charged with failing to stop for police and refusing a blood-alcohol test.

Police withdrew the failing to stop charge and Reid pleaded guilty to the single remaining charge.

In February the court heard Reid was dealing with quite a serious alcohol problem.

Reid appeared before Judge Ian Mill this afternoon, supported by his mother and another woman.

His lawyer Rupert Ward said Reid had voluntarily admitted himself to a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre near Christchurch, completing a three-month residential programme.

Upon discharge from the centre he signed up for a further 32-week “follow-up care” programme.

“This has been a challenging time for Mr Reid,” Ward told the court.

“He has struggled with alcohol for much of his life.”

He said Reid had enjoyed a “very successful career as a musician and singer” both with The Feelers and as a solo artist. He continued to record music and tour.

However, his alcoholism was a significant problem in his life.

Today was the third time he has been sentenced for drink-driving-related offences.

Ward said the last time Reid was in court was in 2017.

“For a substantial amount of time he stayed out of the court system - the only real reason he’s ever going to come into the court system is because of alcoholism,” he said.

“He has very, very bravely faced up to this... voluntarily admitted himself to Nova Lodge which is a very challenging place to go.

“He has already shown... a great deal of strength, courage and sacrifice.

“He’s shown acceptance of the need to accept support and assistance in his journey towards ongoing sobriety.”

Ward said Reid was supported by his family.

“I have never encountered a family as supportive... it was very moving. I have been very impressed,” he told the court.

“It’s not easy to be open about a disease like alcoholism.”

Reid’s discharge summary from Nova Lodge stated he had demonstrated “a genuine and considered approach” to his time in the programme.

“And he is committed to complying with recommended follow-up treatment to ensure he does not relapse into alcoholism again,” Ward said.

“If James is able to win the ongoing challenge of abstaining from alcohol there’s very little likelihood he’s going to be seen in court again.”

The Feelers lead singer James Reid walking into the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

A pre-sentence report stated Reid “very much regrets his offending and is shocked at his own stupidity”.

Ward said the report recommended a sentence of supervision, rather than any community detention or imprisonment.

He said Reid was a good example of “somebody who does have a high profile actually walking the talk”.

“He is taking on the challenges of a devastating disease and - at this stage - is going well,” he said.

“When you voluntarily enter a programme it is a lot more powerful than your being told to enter a programme; you enter it from a more accepting way.”

The court heard that in the past Reid had been convicted of drink-driving with “very high” levels of alcohol in his system.

He was indefinitely disqualified from driving after the first conviction and after the second he had a zero-alcohol licence.

For the last five years, he has held a full licence.

“Sadly you appear no stranger to drink-driving,” said Judge Mill.

“You have had a high dependency on alcohol for a very long time... you were very young when first started to drink. You have been drinking regularly since you were about 20 and have become dependent.

“I have no doubt you’ve had times in the past you’ve tried to address the problem - and there has been some success at times. But I accept it’s not something you can necessarily overcome with one attempt.

“The pre-sentence report writer says you are a low risk of reoffending - so long as you continue on this path that you’ve begun... you are motivated to keep this going. "

James Reid in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Judge Mill said imprisonment was “no longer an appropriate sentence” for Reid.

He sentenced the musician to 12 months’ supervision with special conditions.

Reid was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and $130 in court costs.

And, he was disqualified from driving for one year and one day starting immediately.

After Reid admitted the charge earlier this year, he spoke to a Herald reporter.

“I don’t know anything about what you’re talking about,” he said when asked about the Boxing Day incident.

When pressed further he asked: “Do you really think that this is criminal?”

“Really? What would you like to hear?

“What the f*** you worried (about) a car charge? You have people killing people with bombs.

”I’m a f***ing rock and roll star... You missed the whole f***ing point didn’t you?”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz