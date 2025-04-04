Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Levin armed manhunt: Police search for two suspects after car and foot chase

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Trump announces sweeping tariffs and severe weather warnings are in place across the country | NZ Herald News Update
  • An armed police manhunt is under way in Levin after two people fled on foot.
  • Police found a firearm and ammunition near a vehicle on Macarthur Street.
  • A woman was taken into custody; police are searching for the remaining occupants.

An armed manhunt is under way for two people who fled police on foot on a suburban Levin street.

About 12.10pm, a police unit saw a vehicle of interest on State Highway 1 in Levin and signalled the driver to stop.

Police say the vehicle’s driver did not stop.

Police followed the vehicle to Macarthur St where three occupants fled.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Upon searching the area around the vehicle, a firearm and ammunition were located.”

A woman was taken into custody without incident, a short time later.

Armed police are in the area searching for the two occupants.

An area around Macarthur St is cordoned off and police ask the public to stay away.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MORE TO COME

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand