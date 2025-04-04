Trump announces sweeping tariffs and severe weather warnings are in place across the country | NZ Herald News Update

An armed police manhunt is under way in Levin after two people fled on foot.

Police found a firearm and ammunition near a vehicle on Macarthur Street.

A woman was taken into custody; police are searching for the remaining occupants.

An armed manhunt is under way for two people who fled police on foot on a suburban Levin street.

About 12.10pm, a police unit saw a vehicle of interest on State Highway 1 in Levin and signalled the driver to stop.

Police say the vehicle’s driver did not stop.

Police followed the vehicle to Macarthur St where three occupants fled.