An armed manhunt is under way for two people who fled police on foot on a suburban Levin street.
About 12.10pm, a police unit saw a vehicle of interest on State Highway 1 in Levin and signalled the driver to stop.
Police say the vehicle’s driver did not stop.
Police followed the vehicle to Macarthur St where three occupants fled.