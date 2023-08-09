The Feelers are preparing to hit the road this summer with a brand-new live show.

The Feelers are hitting the road and coming your way with an array of New Zealand shows just in time for Kiwi summer - and it’s As Good As It Gets.

Formed in Christchurch in 1993, The Feelers catapulted to fame a few years later after their first album, Supersystem, nabbed the number-one spot in New Zealand in 1998.

With 30 years under their belt, as well as five Aotearoa NZ Music Awards and three Apra Most Played Song of the Year awards, they’ve become an iconic New Zealand playlist-topper and favourites among many a Kiwi rock enthusiast.

Now, the boys are coming back for a summer of Larger than Life shows.

Hot on the heels of the band’s latest album, Reimagined - Greatest Hits, the boys are touring over the summer season with a brand-new live concert, heaps of New Zealand locations and their good friends Capital Theatre in tow.

The Feelers will be traversing all around Aotearoa, from scenic summer spots such as Paihia to South Island gems like Invercargill - and all the places in between.

James Reid (vocals) and Hamish Gee (drums) of The Feelers playing at Edgefest in 2005. Photo / Ollie Dale

Kicking off the tour in Napier on December 30 and wrapping up in Hamilton on February 2, the band is bringing their epic setlist of classic hits to eager ears across New Zealand - with a few surprises to keep fans on their toes.

The cross-country jaunt will see James Reid on vocals and guitar, Hamish Gee on drums, Andy Lynch on guitar and Clint Harris on bass, and, of course, will include that distinctive sound we’ve come to know, love and rock to. New to the band line-up is keyboardist Andy ‘Keys’ Cochrane, who brings with him an exploration of some newly arranged songs in support of the latest album.

Absolutely psyched to be back on the road come summer, Gee enthuses: “I’m really looking forward to touring this album and venturing into a number of towns and venues not played before, as well as our favourite summer venues, of course! I’m also looking forward to connecting to the fans during our VIP sessions.”

For the first time ever, The Feelers are releasing VIP tickets which will enable die-hard fans to get even closer to the band, as well as general access tickets for all their Kiwi followers to get down, have a boogie and share in that Beautiful Feeling this summer.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 7am on Thursday, August 10.