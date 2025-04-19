Advertisement
Texas Doctor shot dead by Sione Tupou after family feud spiralled out of control in Auckland

By &
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Texas Doctor (inset) was sitting in his parked car on Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington when he was shot by Sione Tupou (left) in July 2024 as part of a long-running family feud. Photo / NZME composite

  • Rebels MC member Texas Jack Doctor was shot twice at close range while parked outside a block of shops in Mt Wellington.
  • Patched Head Hunter Sione Tupou has now pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced in August.
  • The shooting was preceded by at least five incidents of violence between their families.

The murder of a young man shot dead in his car was the fatal climax of an escalating feud between two Auckland families with gang links, the Herald can reveal.

The victim was Texas Jack Doctor who was targeted after a chance encounter outside the Super

