Texas Jack Doctor aged 22 years of Auckland was shot in a car on Penrose Road Mt Wellington 13 July 2024 picture supplied

The callover hearing, which began with other cases, had gotten off to a rough start before the eruption in the public gallery.

“Your supporters and those of the deceased were already in the rear of the court, many, if not most of them refused to stand when I entered the court,” Justice Downs said to defendant Sione Tupou.

“The mood was one of restlessness and agitation.”

This morning’s hearing restarted after the judge left the room and re-entered, with all members of the public gallery standing.

Later, when Tupou’s case was called, people began yelling slurs and saying: “Shut the f*** up”.

The judge said a woman yelled something to which members of the other group took exception.

A large man stood up and walked toward the other group which the judge “apprehended he was intent on violence”.

Justice Downs shut down the court and more than 20 people left the room, some throwing signs and verbal slurs as they departed.

He said it was clear the security would not have been able to stop the violence without injury.

The judge thanked the approximately nine members of security staff who assisted with the incident.

In closed court, Justice Downs said media could report on his remarks about the incident and he would be sending his comments to the Chief Justice.

After the interruption, Tupou pleaded guilty to murder and possession of an unlawful firearm.

According to the agreed summary of facts, between July 2022 and July 2023 police had attended five “significant” violence incidents between the families of Tupou and his victim, Texas Doctor, 22.

“Several of these involved firearms being discharged at addresses of the Tupou family.”

About 10.35pm on July 13 last year, Tupou and two associates went to a Super Liquor in Mt Wellington and purchased a few boxes of Speights Summit Ultras.

After placing the beer in the car, Doctor arrived at the carpark and was one park away from the vehicle Tupou was in.

Doctor exited his vehicle and began to walk past the group’s car toward the store, nodding in acknowledgment as he passed it.

When Tupou saw Doctor he opened the rear passenger door. As he was doing so, Doctor turned around and returned to his driver’s seat.

Tupou exited the vehicle and walked towards Doctor with a firearm in hand.

He fired the weapon twice at Doctor while he sat in the car.

After the shooting, Tupou got back in the car and left the scene.

The gun was later found in the spare tyre-well of the victim’s car.

Tupou handed himself into police on July 17 and exercised his right to silence.

Tupou is scheduled to be sentenced in August.