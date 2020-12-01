Website of the Year

New Zealand

Teuila Fuatai: Understanding NZ's privilege among migrants

4 minutes to read

Social factors contribute to a steady stream of migrant labour from our regional neighbours. Photo / NZME

Teuila Fuatai
By:

OPINION:

Every now and again, I check myself over the amount of criticism I level at this country.

Usually it's after talking to someone who has chosen to call New Zealand home because the quality

