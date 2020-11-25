Chinese spy sent to NZ to track Taiwanese migrants and then abandoned the mission has visa bid appeal dismissed

A Chinese agent sent to New Zealand to spy on Taiwanese Kiwis abandoned his mission, and has been fighting for 23 years to live here.

The Chinese citizen and Chinese Public Security Bureau (PSB) officer arrived in New Zealand in 1996 on a visitor visa.

The spy, known as Mr H, quickly decided "he preferred New Zealand's democratic way of life and abandoned his mission", according to a new Court of Appeal judgment.

He then applied unsuccessfully for refugee status, after failing to disclose his PSB links.

"For present purposes it was uncontested that the PSB is an organisation that has committed gross human rights abuses," Justice Patricia Courtney said in the new judgment.

Mr H then lived in New Zealand illegally.

In 2007 he applied again for refugee status, this time acknowledging his PSB involvement.

He said he'd be persecuted if he returned to China, having abandoned his official duties with the spy agency.

His refugee bid application was initially refused but ultimately granted.

But despite that success, Mr H was unable to get a residence-class visa (RCV).

"As a result, he lives a rather uncertain life, relying on temporary work permits and unable to obtain a passport for ease of travel out of New Zealand," Justice Courtney added.

And that instability is likely to continue for Mr H.

In 2014 he applied for an RCV but was refused. He then lodged a successful appeal with the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

But Immigration New Zealand (INZ) refused the application and the case bounced around before being referred to the Minister of Immigration without success for Mr H.

The former spy also sought a judicial review of one recent High Court decision.

It was that matter the Court of Appeal concerned itself with.

A pivotal issue for the Appeal Court related to an INZ test which stated applicants who had posed a risk to New Zealand's global reputation do not usually get residence-class visas.

Mr H's lawyer Rodney Harrison QC said the INZ test unfairly labelled some people as risks to New Zealand's international reputation, even when no such risk existed.

But the Appeal Court was not satisfied the INZ test was invalid in the former spy's case.

"Until the time is reached where it can be said that Mr H's association with the PSB is remote, he remains ineligible for a RCV."

The appeal was dismissed.

MORE TO COME