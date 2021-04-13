Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Teuila Fuatai: Frustrating ministry behaviour undermines mental health change

5 minutes to read
Sir John Kirwan's decision to share his story of anxiety and depression seemed to be a major turning point in the national discussion. Photo / File

Sir John Kirwan's decision to share his story of anxiety and depression seemed to be a major turning point in the national discussion. Photo / File

Teuila Fuatai
By:

OPINION:

It wasn't long ago the phrase "mental health" meant very little to me.

At school and university, there was limited conversation around the spectrum of topics it encompassed. Back then, I believed it referred

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.