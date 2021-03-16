Website of the Year

Teuila Fuatai: NZ needs to step up fight against Australia's 501 deportations

5 minutes to read

An Australian deportee at the Ramada hotel MIQ facility in central Auckland on July 14, 2020. Photo / Dean Purcell

Teuila Fuatai
OPINION:

The transtasman punch-downs are likely to worsen.

Currently, there's a piece of proposed legislation before the Australian Senate aimed at increasing visa cancellation powers, specifically under section 501 of the Migration Act.

This part

