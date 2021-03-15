Teenage boy among those deported to New Zealand from Australia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked for a briefing on the issue of a minor being among those deported to New Zealand from Australia. Photo / File

A minor has been deported from Australia to New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the post-Cabinet media conference this afternoon that she had "only just been made aware" that there was a "minor" in a group of people deported from Australia to New Zealand.

The person involved is a 15-year-old boy who is understood to be the first minor deported to New Zealand from Australia, according to a report by Stuff.

Ardern has asked for a briefing on this issue from officials.

She wanted to go back and look at the circumstances of this deportation, she said at the post-Cabinet conference.

Ardern said she still does not agree with the deportation policy but she questioned whether it was appropriate if a minor was involved.

She said she would have expected care to have been taken if a minor was involved.

The situation would have been something officials would have been aware of but she does not get a breakdown each time people were deported, she said.

"At this point, those who need to know do," she said on the issue.