KiwiRail was sentenced and fined $412,500 for the incident after Maritime NZ charged the state-owned enterprise under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
Convinced they were going to drown
The girl’s panic attack included screaming, shaking and hyperventilating for about half an hour before she could be calmed down. The parent she was travelling with wondered how they would keep their elderly parents and three children alive if they ended up in the water.
Hobbs said it was clear as long ago as 2007 that KiwiRail was on notice about the risk of compensators failing.
“It was an obvious risk”, he said.
KiwiRail failed to replace them as scheduled in August 2022 and again later that year in October when the chief engineer raised concerns about one of the compensators.
“Industry standards indicate that the compensators should be replaced every four years. This was clearly not done”, Hobbs said.
“There is nothing to suggest that the cost of replacing the compensators was prohibitive nor was it necessary for the compensators to be replaced while the vessel was on dry dock. The compensators could have been replaced as part of routine maintenance.”
KiwiRail stressed it did have systems and regular maintenance in place but accepted these had failed.
“All the systems in the world will be of little use if they are not effective systems and not followed”, Hobbs said.
No timeline for decision on new ferries
After hearing about the horror of that day- the vomit everywhere, the constant rolling of the ship back and forth, the Wahine disaster gnawing at the edges of passengers’ minds - it was impossible not to think about the future of Interislander.
When the Kaitaki incident happened, two new mega ferries were due to arrive by 2026 to replace the Interislander fleet.
“We are determined to find a solution for the Strait that ensures we have a critical piece of infrastructure connecting the North and South Island and we’ve got to make sure it’s right-sized and appropriate for the future”, Luxon said.
“But we have time, the current ferries don’t expire their natural useful life until the end of 2029. It’s important that KiwiRail continues, like any other transport company, to maintain its fleet incredibly well and to the high standards expected of it.”
But after what the court heard yesterday, the eventual big reveal will probably come as cold comfort to those Kaitaki passengers who have vowed never to sail with Interislander again after so narrowly avoiding disaster.