The break fees cited by Edmonds come from the Maritime Union of New Zealand.

The figure the union cited was $300m to $500m, about half the figure cited by Edmonds, however, the total sunk cost of the project is currently about $500m - taking the total project cost to $500m to $800m.

The union’s national secretary Carl Findlay published the figures, citing industry sources. Findlay published a press release today saying Willis had “torched a billion dollars of taxpayer’s money with nothing to show for it”.

“It’s fiscal arson,” he said.

Willis would not say whether the figures were accurate, but said Labour’s plan to replace the ferries was “fatally flawed”.

“It would have cost more than $3b. It was beset with delays, cost blowouts and practical problems. It was the right decision to cancel it.

“I am confident that the solution that we will come up with for safe, reliable ferry crossings on the strait will come at a much lower cost to the taxpayer and that is even when you account for the sunk costs associated with iReX [the name of Labour’s ferry replacement plan],” she said.

Under Labour, the Interisland ferries were due to be replaced via iReX, which would have led to two South Korean-built mega ferries operating on the strait.

The cost of buying new ferries and building new portside infrastructure in Wellington and Picton blew out from $775m to $3b by December - the equivalent of a $1.2m blowout for every day iReX was in operation.

Willis denied additional funding for the project forcing Interislander owner KiwiRail back to the drawing board. The Government “repudiated” the original contract, noting that the mega ferries would no longer be suitable for the smaller, more affordable scale envisaged by the new Government.

The nature of this repudiation, the negotiations and costs around it, is top secret.

Business Desk reported today that Willis is refusing to release letters between ministers and KiwiRail about cancelling a $551m shipbuilding contract with a Hyundai Mipo Dockyard South Korean shipyard, citing the ongoing state of exit negotiations.

BusinessDesk earlier reported that KiwiRail wrote off $382m in costs associated with iReX and provisioned a further $60m to fully wind down the project. However, that doesn’t include the cost of exiting the contract with Hyundai.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.