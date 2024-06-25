Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Government refuses to say if new Cook Strait ships will be cheaper than mega ferries - Analysis

Georgina Campbell
By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins comment on the Interislander ferries. Video / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

ANALYSIS

The Government has refused

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘KiwiRail lost sight of keeping Kiwis safe- Transport Minister

Latest from New Zealand