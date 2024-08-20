The Aratere ferry, one of three that Kiwirail want to replace. Photo / Tim Cuff

Travellers on KiwiRail’s Interislander ferries are no strangers to delays, but the new Government appears to be stretching the public’s patience, by not committing to a timetable for making a decision on what kind of ferries will replace KiwiRail’s ailing fleet of three Interislander ships.

The project to replace the fleet began under the last Government at an initial estimated cost of $775 million. Last year, Finance Minister Nicola Willis killed that scheme by refusing additional funding after costs blew out to $3 billion.

She and State Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith convened a Ministerial Advisory Group to advise them on what to do next, including what kind of new ferries could be procured at a cost the Government found suitable.

On July 1, Finance Minister Nicola Willis told Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive that the public would “find out about the ferries once Minister have made decisions”.

“I expect that will be within the quarter,” she said. The quarter that began on July 1 finishes at the end of September.