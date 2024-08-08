Police inquiries are ongoing into an "unexplained death" at this Waikato retirement village on August 5. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Scene examinations have concluded into an unexplained death at a Waikato retirement village but police say their investigation is ongoing.

Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke earlier told Waikato Herald police were making inquiries into an unexplained death at the Pilgrim Place address in Te Kauwhata on August 5.

“A scene examination and a post-mortem are being undertaken,” Clarke said on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald on Thursday that the scene examination had been completed.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we have no further updates at this stage.”