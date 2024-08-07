Police and forensics are at the scene of an unexplained death in Te Kauwhata, Waikato.Video / Malisha Kumar

7 Aug, 2024 12:30 AM 2 mins to read

Police investigations are ongoing following a sudden death in Waikato.

Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke told Waikato Herald police were making inquiries into an unexplained death at a Pilgrim Place address in Te Kauwhata on Monday.

“A scene examination and a post-mortem are being undertaken [on August 6],” Clarke said.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the town as they conduct inquiries.”

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald today that at this stage there was no update on investigations.