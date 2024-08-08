Advertisement
Te Kauwhata retirement village death: Police conclude scene examinations today

Malisha Kumar
By
2 mins to read
Police inquiries are ongoing into an "unexplained death" at this Waikato retirement village on August 5. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Scene examinations have concluded into an unexplained death at a Waikato retirement village but police say their investigation is ongoing.

Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke earlier told Waikato Herald police were making inquiries into an unexplained death at the Pilgrim Place address in Te Kauwhata on August 5.

“A scene examination and a post-mortem are being undertaken,” Clarke said on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald on Thursday that the scene examination had been completed.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we have no further updates at this stage.”

When Waikato Herald attended the scene on August 6 at Aparangi Retirement Village on Pilgrim Place, two police vehicles, detectives and a forensics team were onsite.

Police and forensics are at the scene on August 6, following an unexplained death the day before in Te Kauwhata, Waikato. Photo / Malisha Kumar
Police caution tape encircled the property, with a mobility scooter seen being examined at the entrance.

A resident of Te Kauwhata confirmed police were still at the scene on August 7.

This morning, Waikato Herald attended the scene again and saw no police staff or caution tape onsite.

A security guard was sitting in his vehicle guarding the property.

Aparangi Village Trust Board chairman John Cunningham confirmed there had been a sudden death at the village.

“Because it was a sudden death the police have gotten involved in looking into it and we are waiting for the police to get back to us,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham has been approached for further comment.

More to come.


Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


