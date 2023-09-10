Police at the scene in Te Atatū Peninsula this morning. Photo / NZME

Police at the scene in Te Atatū Peninsula this morning. Photo / NZME

A serious incident at a home in Te Atatū Peninsula has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after a person injured at the address died.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB, said the person was transported to hospital in critical condition “however has since died as a result of their injuries.”

“One person located at the address is assisting police with enquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death.”

Proctor said a scene guard was currently in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area this morning.

Police and St John Ambulance officers rush to the scene of an incident in Te Atatū Peninsula this morning.

Police and emergency services rushed to the house on Gloria Avenue in Te Atatū Peninsula at 7.15 am this morning.

Residents of Gloria Ave said there were “heaps” of police in the street and they were all visibly armed.

Armed police at Gloria Ave this morning. Photo / NZME

A section of Gloria Ave and adjoining Graham Ave was under police cordon and armed police were standing outside a home at the centre of the emergency.

At least seven police cars and a rapid-response vehicle were in the street.

Police have cordoned off a section of Gloria Ave and Graham Ave this morning.

One neighbour said they heard shouts coming from the house at 5am this morning followed by dogs barking.

Another said they had noticed police on the same street at the weekend.

People on the local Facebook page had seen police cars and ambulances “flying into Gloria Ave, hope everyone’s okay. Police cars and ambulances coming west on the motorway.”

Gloria Ave connects to Graham Ave and is near Rutherford College.















