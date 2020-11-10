Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Taylor & Grainger: High expectations for environmental reform

5 minutes to read

David Parker has a busy term ahead as Attorney-General, Minister for the Environment, Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Minister of Revenue and Associate Minister of Finance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Gary Taylor & Olivia Grainger

OPINION

It's an incredibly exciting time to be an environmental advocate. The election of the Labour Government and the recent Cabinet appointments promise a period of fundamental reform of the way we manage our built

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.